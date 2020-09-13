Melva Lee (Spencer) Mika "Oomma" Melva Mika, 86, passed away September 5, 2020 in Tacoma, WA. She previously resided in Rainier, Puyallup, Mineral, and Fife, WA. Melva was born in Glendive, Montana on May 1, 1934 to the late Ammon and Anna (Nadwornick) Chupp. She relocated to Washington State with her first husband John (Jack) Spencer in 1960. Following his death in 1977, Melva found love again with Carl Mika whom she wed in 1982. They were married for 31 years prior to his passing in 2013. For the past three years, Melva resided with and was cared for by her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Mike Rians of Tacoma who survive her. She also is survived by her daughter, Jacki (Mark) Evanchec of Saxonburg, PA; her grandchildren Jaime (Tim) Hazekamp, Bill (Areall) Rians of Tacoma, WA, Shannon Evanchec of Knoxville, TN and Christian Evanchec of Cincinnati, OH; her great-grandchildren Michaela (James) of Plano, TX, Daniel Burggren, Jesse Hazekamp, Presley and Jordan Rians, of Tacoma. Carl's children and grandchildren also survive her. Melva was preceded in death by her first grandchild Daniel Christopher Day in 1980, her brother Eugene, and her sisters Audrey, Ella Mae, and Francine. She is survived by her brother-in-law Dr. Peter Pisk and many nieces and nephews. Prior to her retirement in 1992, Melva worked as an executive secretary at Weyerhaeuser Company in Federal Way, WA. She and Carl enjoyed traveling throughout the US making many trips to Oregon, California, Nevada, Montana, and Pennsylvania. She enjoyed going to the casinos, maintaining plants and flowers in her yard, and cooking dinner for friends and family that would stop by. Services will be Spring, 2021. Special thanks to Beth, Annette, and Elizabeth, of Franciscan Hospice, and caregiver Tina Marie Jansen.



