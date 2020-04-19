Melvin D. Gidley Melvin D. Gidley (91), was born on September 30, 1928 in Poplar, MT to Cecil and Chrystle Gidley. He passed away just before sunrise on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Tacoma, WA. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Mel lived in Wolf Point, MT until about the age of 5 when the family moved to McCone City, MT at the Fort Peck Dam and established the Gidley Grocery. In 1943 the family moved to Spokane, WA for a year before settling in Tacoma, WA. Mel went to Lincoln High School where he met the love of his life, Marion Hanson. After graduating from Lincoln in 1946, he attended University of Puget Sound and worked for Safeway. Mel and Marion were married on March 24, 1951 and were members of Calvary United Methodist Church. After graduating with his Bachelor's Degree in Education, Mel began his teaching career at Gorst Elem. School in Gorst, WA. Halfway through his first year he was drafted into the Army. Mel served in the Army as a Sergeant in the Counter Intelligence Service for 2 years, stationed at Fort Holabird in Baltimore, MD. During his time in the Army, Mel and Marion welcomed their first child, daughter Cheryl. After being honorably discharged from the Army in 1954, the family returned to the Tacoma area where Mel was hired by Tacoma School District and began teaching at Franklin Elem. School. He was a favorite and respected teacher by so many students and staff and he genuinely remembered all of his students with fondness and pleasant memories. During his time at Franklin, Mel and Marion also welcomed son, Brian, daughter Susan and son Craig to complete the family. Mel continued his education and received his Master's Degree and Principal Credentials from The University of Washington. He loved being a teacher and a principal. He valued education and passed on his love of learning to his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with patience, kindness and always with a smile. He was honored to be the Principal at McCarver, Mary Lyon, Manitou and Arlington Elem. Schools. Mel's first wife, Marion, passed away in 1977 after 26 years of marriage. Mel was lucky enough to find love a second time in 1980. He met Myrtle Carlson, through a dinner that was set up between his son Craig and Myrtle's son Doug. Mel and Myrtle were married in 1982 at First Christian Church and blended 2 families for life. Mel was a lifetime member and Treasurer for the local Educators chapter of Phi Delta Kappa. He retired from Tacoma School District in 1993 after 42 years as an educator and principal. Mel and Myrtle were married for 29 years when she passed away in 2013. Mel moved into Merrill Gardens in 2014 and made many new cherished friends. He loved his weekly card games, Friday Happy Hour, movie nights, and numerous other activities. At age 87 he even participated in the I-Fly indoor parachute experience. Mel loved and valued every moment he was able to be with his family and friends. Whether it was camping, fishing, golfing, playing cards, baseball, bowling, going to Tacoma Musical Playhouse or just spending time together, he always made you feel important and loved. The family is comforted in knowing that upon Mel's arrival in Heaven, he was greeted by his first love and wife, Marion, his second wife Myrtle, his parents, Cecil and Chrystle, his special friend Bev and so many other loved family members and friends. He is survived by his daughter Cheryl Borden (Jack), son Brian Gidley, daughter Susan Matson (Will), son Craig Gidley (MaryJo), Stepson Doug Carlson (Jean), Stepdaughter Debbie Jones (Mark), Stepson Larry Carlson (Gail), 11 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren and numerous extended family members. A celebration of Mel's life is currently being planned for a later date when it is safe to celebrate together. Please continue to check the Mountain View Funeral Home's website for updates or a future notification in the News Tribune. The family would like to thank all of the staff and caregivers at River Rock Adult Family Home in University Place, WA for the loving, thoughtful and respectful care they gave to Mel.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 19, 2020.