Melvin L. Swillie, Jr. Melvin L. Swillie, Jr. passed into eternal rest on the evening of July 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born September 19, 1935 to Melvin Sr. and Ruth Swillie in Omaha, Nebraska. He was the eldest of 10 children. By way of a job transfer, Melvin and family moved to WA in 1969. He retired from the United States Department of Agriculture after 37 years of service. Melvin was a man truly after God's own heart. He was a faithful servant in the kingdom of God. He loved his family and friends with the love of Jesus. Preceding him in death are his parents, 3 sisters; and 1 brother. Melvin is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 Years Edith Swillie Children: Gerald, Ruth, Charles, Normaria and Annette (Brad Ross) Grandchildren: Jay, John, Isaac and Bradley Great-Grandchildren: Zahkeye, Jaida, Larissa and Emmi Viewing on Friday, August 2nd from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm. The Celebration of Life will be August 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the Aspen Chapel at Mountain View Funeral Home
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 31, 2019
