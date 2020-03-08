|
Melvin Norris Neighbors Mel was born November 19, 1940 in Monette, AR and passed away February 23, 2020 in University Place, WA. He was a Pierce County Deputy, a teacher and administrator in the Clover Park School District for 34 years and an active member of the community through such organizations as the Boy Scouts (53 years!), Rotary Club of Lakewood, the Boys and Girls Club and his church both here and in China. His loving wife Patty, 4 children, 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren survive him. A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church by the Narrows March 21 at 1:00. Please see the full obituary and memorial information at www.edwardsmemorial.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 8, 2020