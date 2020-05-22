Melvin Ray Camden Mr. Melvin Ray Camden passed away on May 15, 2020, at the age of 84. Born on January 10, 1936 to Jewell and Katie Camden, in St. Louis, MO., Melvin was the oldest of 3 sons; his brothers - Don and Bill. After high school, he joined the U.S. Army and deployed to South Korea. It was there he met and married Jeannie 'Kap Soon,' his beloved wife of 53 years (who passed away on January 30, 2008). Melvin Camden completed over 21 years of service, retiring in 1976, after being stationed at bases throughout the United States, as well as overseas tours that included South Vietnam and West Germany. Mr. Camden is survived by his 4 adult children: Jim, Laura, Kathy, Ed, as well as his adopted daughter Rira, and 5 grandchildren/6 great grandchildren.



