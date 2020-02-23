|
|
Mel Wilson Melvin (Mel) Albert Wilson, 96, of Lakewood passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020. Born April 25, 1923, in Trout Lake, WA to Rex and Rose Wilson, he and his two brothers, Rex Jr. and Larry, grew up in Eastern Washington, enjoying the outdoors, especially fly fishing. Before joining the US Army Air Corp, he and his high school sweetheart, Donna (Stewart) married June 6th, 1942. Together they developed a passion for travel that continued late into his life. He joined the US Army Air Corp in February of 1943 and became an Aviation Cadet. During his nearly 28 year career as a pilot, call sign "Martini", he served on several US bases as well as tours in Japan, Korea, Iceland, and Vietnam. He earned, among other awards, a Bronze Star and the Distinguished Flying Cross during his time in Viet Nam. As a pilot he had the privilege to fly many different aircraft, but his favorite was the F-86. His military career concluded in 1970 retiring as a Lt Col. He returned to WA to raise his family in Lakewood and start a second career that of a Real Estate broker. He and Donna purchased a motorhome and toured the west coast with their family. A fisherman and avid golfer, Mel had an all-day celebration of his 90th birthday began with a round of 18 holes with his family and friends. Mel was an avid Husky Football fan, becoming a season ticket holder and attending games for 40 years with his family. He loved opportunities to meet new people and spent the last 10 years becoming a fixture at Burs and Applebee's in Lakewood like Norm on Cheers, everybody knew his name and face, forming many new friendships. Over the past several years Mel and his special friend Betty Roecks continued his love of travel, including a Hawaiian cruise. He is survived by his son Jeff of Olympia; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Donna, son Greg and daughter Rosemary (Bilikas). A particularly proud father, grandfather and great grandfather, he loved his family very much and relished all the times we spent together. A Celebration of Life will be held at Mountain View Funeral Home in the Aspen Chapel in Lakewood, Friday, February 28, 2020 at Noon. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be sent to the Trout Lake Community Foundation - https://sites.google.com/site/troutlakecommunityfoundation/home/about-us in memory of Mel Wilson. PO Box 322, Trout Lake, WA 98650.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 23, 2020