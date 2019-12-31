|
Melyn "Lyn" Marie Brock Melyn "Lyn" Marie Brock peacefully went to heaven December 25, 2019 at the age of 73. Lyn was born July 24, 1946 to Manuel and Anne Leonardo in Tacoma, Washington. Lyn graduated from Curtis High School in 1964 and Central Washington State College in 1967. Lyn met the love of her life shortly before he was drafted and sent to Vietnam in August of 1966. After his return, she married William Ellis Brock Jr on May 4 th , 1968 and they began their life of adventures together moving to Oregon and then settling in Port Orchard, WA to raise their two daughters before returning to Oregon to fulfill the dream of having a working horse, cattle and alfalfa ranch. After 11 years of ranching, they began road tripping to Arizona during the winters as well as various other places throughout the year. Lyn's life was filled with love for family, friends and the love of the outdoors. An avid horse person, Lyn raised, trained and rode many of her own horses. Lyn also raised commercial cattle on her ranch in Bonanza, Oregon. Lyn was a wife, a mother, a homemaker, an elementary school teacher, a certified public accountant and a western artist. Everything Lyn attempted she mastered. Lyn faithfully attended the Catholic Church throughout her life. Lyn leaves behind her husband William, daughters, Carla Brock and Lisa Barringer, son-in-law Ryan Barringer, grandchildren Gracie, Caleb and Simon Barringer, her sister Camille Curry, and a large loving family of cousins and close friends. A Catholic mass of Christian burial will be held at 10am on Friday, January 3 rd at St Gabriel's Catholic Church with reception following.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 31, 2019