Mercedes Hayward Smith Mercy's journey began in Steilacoom, the youngest of three children, raised by a single mother after her father's death from injuries sustained in WW1. Her journey ended peacefully at age 95, surrounded by family. And what a life it was! Her mother and siblings gave her the love of travel, skiing, art, and Fourth of July parades. She grew up in Steilacoom and graduated from the University of Washington with a teaching degree. After graduating, she taught deaf students in the Tacoma School District. In 1948, she married a young banker, Dutton Hayward and enjoyed a wonderful 40 years of marriage and the raising of two children, Harold and Victoria. They traveled, played golf all over the world, and she nurtured her love of art and gardens, becoming President of the Tacoma Garden Club and a flower arranging judge. Mercy also volunteered as a docent at Lakewold Gardens and helped design the native garden at Point Defiance. Dutton died at age 68, and she poured her attention into gardening, art and a new passion fly fishing. Eight years later, Mercy married Dr. Larry Smith and was soon surrounded by a loving family of 6 brothers and sisters Scott Smith (Toni), Curt Smith (Barbara), Dr. Leslie Malo (Ron), Lisa Newman (Doug), Lora Ryan (Tim), and Lee Anna Muir (Darren). Mercy's calendar was always full, and she was a gracious hostess. She will be remembered by her grandchildren for the famous Easter egg hunts and toasted cheese sandwiches. We also remember and cherish her gentle persistence, patience, giving spirit, strength of will and endless enthusiasm. Mercy was preceded in death by her husbands, Harold Dutton Hayward and Dr. Larry Smith, her siblings, William Russell and Patricia Blasche, and her daughter Victoria Hayward. She is succeeded by her son Harold (Harry) Hayward (Jane), and grandsons Matthew and Ryan Hayward. In her later years, Mercy became fond of the writings of Mary Oliver. This quotation captures her spirit beautifully. "Hello, sun in my face. Hello, you who made the morning and spread it over the fieldsWatch, now, how I start the day in happiness, in kindness." In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Victoria Hayward memorial fund" at Multicare Foundation.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 19, 2020