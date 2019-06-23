Merle Ivan Cheesman March 31, 1929 June 12, 2019 Merle was born in Lakin, KS to Enos and Iva Cheesman but when he was an infant, the family moved to Lamar, CO where they owned a farm. When he was in the 8th grade, Merle moved to Sumner, WA. After graduating from Sumner High School in 1947, he attended Pacific Lutheran College and Washington State College, earning a bachelor's degree and teaching certificate in 1951. He later earned a master's degree in education from the College of Puget Sound. He married Ellen Loraine (Brown) on December 20, 1952 and recently they celebrated their 66 th anniversary. After serving in the United States Army in Korea, he started his teaching career teaching 6th and 7th grade at Parkland Elementary. Merle and Ellen moved to University Place in 1956, he was one of the thirteen original teachers at Curtis Junior/Senior High, teaching algebra and general math. In 1962, he became UP School District's first "Administrator in Charge of Finance & Operations" and served in that role until he retired in 1982. Merle and Ellen had 3 children, Rebecca (Becca) Cheesman, Valerie Cheesman (Moffat) and Monty Cheesman (Patty). Merle is survived by his wife, Ellen, a brother, Carl Cheesman, his 3 children and their spouses, 6 grandchildren, Dana Moffat (Alie), Anthony Moffat (Sage), Emily Cheesman (Radley), Jacob Cheesman, Taylor Weston (Chris) and Tiffany Scott, and 4 great grandchildren, Kyler Moffat, Kole Moffat, Oliver Moffat and Theodore Moffat. Services will be held July 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 8902 40 th St. W, University Place, WA 98466 In lieu of flowers, Please send a donation to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society http://www.lls.org/way-to-donate www.powersfuneralhome.com . Arrangements by Powers Funeral Home, (253) 845-0536.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 23, 2019