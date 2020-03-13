|
Merle Arthur Hagbo Merle Arthur Hagbo was born to Clyde and Lewean Hagbo, in Tacoma on April 8, 1934, and passed after a long illness on January 26, 2020. From an early age, Merle was destined to lead a life that focused on sports. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1952 where he played football and baseball. He made his biggest mark as a prep football player and went on to quarterback the Humboldt State (Arcata, Calif.) team during the mid-50's. He graduated from HSU in 1957. It was there he met his wife Georgia. They were married for 63 years. He came back to teach and coach baseball at Clover Park High School and was there for the next 40 years. September 1958 to June 1998. Merle loved teaching and developed a long lasting connection with many of his students. He believed there was always a "teaching moment" regardless of the circumstances. He had a successful baseball coaching career at Clover Park. Garnering many awards included 3 SPSL Championships, 2nd in the State Tournament, District Coach of the Year twice, & Washington State High School Coach of the Year. In addition Merle also coached the Lakewood Rotary Connie Mack team from 1971 - 1974 and the Lakewood Legion team from 1974 -77. His 1972 club were State & Pacific NW Regional champions. He was inducted into the Washington State High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in 1988. Merle also had a long history as a football official, wearing his striped shirt on the gridiron for 50 years, 27 of those years at the Division II, III and NAIA college level. He was selected to work 15 high school state championship games, along with numerous semi-final contests, and in 10 college playoffs, including the 1995 NAIA title contest in the Tacoma Dome when Central Washington University and Findlay University battled to a 21-21 tie. Merle received the Outstanding Official Award for District 8 from the National Federation of Interscholastic Officials Association in 1998 held in Kansas City, Mo. Pierce County awards included the Marv Scott Coaches Award and the Jack Johnson Meritorious Award for Lifetime Football Officiating. Merle is also a member of the Tacoma-Pierce County Sports Hall of Fame. Merle is survived by his wife, Georgia; his daughter Tracy of Seattle; son Brian of Ellensburg; granddaughter Rachel (Patrick) Garmong of Oxford, Mississippi; grandson Taylor (Sadie) Hagbo of Arcata, California; great grandchildren Grady and Beau Garmong & Trudy Hagbo; brother John (JoAnn) Hagbo of Boise/Meridian, Idaho. A Celebration of Life in honor of Merle will be held at Tacoma Country and Golf Club, 13204 Country Club Drive S.W., Lakewood , WA 98498 on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 13, 2020