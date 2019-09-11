|
Merle"Bob" Clapper Born in Seattle 2-24-1927. Survived by son Alan, the Owens family, and best friends Kiki, Joey, Ginger and Jimi. WWII Navy Vet, Served in the South Pacific. Quit high school during Sophomore year and enlisted in the Navy. After serving, returned to work for Packard. Quit at age 22 to complete his education at Lincoln High School. Graduated in 1949 and went on to CPS and graduated in 1953 with a degree in business. Member of Sigma Nu fraternity (ZA153). Went to work as a Driver-Salesman at Cascade Linen (now Alsco) and retired after 50+ years with the company. Avid golfer and bowler, having won the National Resident Pro-Am Tournament at New Frontier Lanes, 1974. Played fast pitch softball for Spring Air CF. A Member of the Gig Harbor Golf Club for 37 years. Hole in One at Kapalua Golf Bay Course, 1995. VFW post 10018 life member. Baptized and confirmed Lutheran. Loved people, pets, kids, and strangers. Looking forward to being with Mom, Grandma, and Grandpa in Heaven. Many thanks to all for your kindness. Many thanks to all the people I've met and enjoyed. No regrets or complaints, just happy to have had you in my life. 'Nuff Said. A memorial service will be held on Saturday September 14 th at 10:00a.m. at Mountain View Memorial Park in the Garden Chapel.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 11, 2019