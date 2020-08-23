Merton D. Edick Sr. Merton D. Edick, Sr. 89, of Eatonville, WA, passed away to the arms of our Lord, with family at his side on Saturday, August 8, 2020, 3:00 pm at Tacoma General Hospital. A special "Thank You" to Dr. Haberlin for her kindness, and gentle care and concern she provided Merton and family. We would also like to thank the 4th floor ICU staff, and the 7th floor Comfort Care staff. Also, "Thank you" to TG for allowing his family to come in one-by-one and say good-bye to our loving father. Merton (Mert) was born in Nelma, Wisconsin in 1931. As a young boy he and his family moved to Orting/McMillan area where he was to meet his wife Virginia. He and Virginia graduated from Sumner High School and were married in 1951. Mert joined the Army National Guard and served from 1950-1957. He was a Sergeant, earned a Bronze Star and was a qualified sharpshooter. Mert loved the outdoors. He and his sons climbed Mr. Rainier, Mt. Baker, Mt. Adams, Mt. St. Helens (prior to eruption) and Mt. Tatoosh. The family spent summers in Packwood at their place in High Valley Country Club, where so many fun, happy adventures were had and so many wonderful memories around the campfire, hiking, long walks, bike rides, learning how to swim in the pools with family and friends. Mert was always outside working on a project. He enjoyed helping others with whatever the need may have been. He loved his vegetable garden and had a natural gift of landscaping. Mert loved music and played guitar, mandolin and harmonica. He loved Gospel and Old Country music which brought him much pleasure to listen to in the last years of his life. Mert worked and retired from CableCraft in Tacoma, and then The Boeing Co., where he had many friends. He was a member of Bethany Baptist Church (Puyallup) and later Bethel Christian Fellowship (Graham). Merton is survived by his wife of 69 years, Virginia (Krantz) Edick, of Eatonville, his brother Jim (Nancy) Edick of AZ/WA; son Mark (Rosella) Edick of Burlington, WA, son Merton Edick Jr., of Yelm, daughter Vickie (Roy) Anderson of Eatonville, son W. Lyle (Liz) Edick of So. Hill Puyallup, daughter Gwen (Darren) Potasky of Graham. Five grandchild, Sarah Edick Howe, Merton David (Haley) Edick III, children of Merton Jr., Katelyn Potasky, daughter of Gwen and Darren. Joshua Edick and Rebecca Edick, children of Lyle and Liz Edick. Two great grandchildren Matthew Edick and Emily Edick children of David and Haley Edick "Dad, Grandpa, we love you most" Please visit www.firlane.com
