|
|
Messica (MaryAnn Malfatti) Malone Oct. 22, 1923 - Jan. 12, 2020 Messica (MaryAnn Malfatti) Malone, born October 22, 1923, passed away on January, 12 2020. A 1942 Lincoln High School graduate, worked at Junior Line Company in Tacoma. She met the love of her life on a trip to the ocean, James Warren Malone, and they were married May 20, 1944. Mom loved life to its fullest. She enjoyed boating in the Puget Sound and the San Juan Islands, gardening and when she was able, traveling. Mom took pride in her family and her great grandchildren were especially close to her as she babysat for all of them. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Lena Malfatti, her husband Jim, brother, Orie Malfatti (Francine), and son-in-law F Randall Rybin. Survived by her daughters, Deanne Rybin and Susan K (Ed) Bening, Grandchildren, Keely Beals and Kelly (Wayne) Miller Great-grandchildren Brooke Beals, Benjamin Miller, Braxton Beals and Kate Miller. Extended family members, Mary Sifferman and her family and Albert (Aura) Bening. Niece Lori Lewandoski, her beloved Portland OR nephews Gary and Kevan Snyder; nieces Janelle Jubb and Valerie Wallander. Also, 1st cousin 99 year old Leo Nencini. Mom, you will always be remembered for your perky "up- beat" personality, rarely complaining. You dealt with whatever came your way (widow at 45 and fighting lymphoma at 72). You are the epitome of what putting others before yourself means. You will hold a special place in our hearts and will never be forgotten. You were the best mom ever. Viewing will take place on January 21, 2020 from 1-5pm at Gaffney Funeral Home, 1002 S. Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA 98405. Funeral Services will be held on January 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church with entombment to follow at Calvary Cloisters. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 19, 2020