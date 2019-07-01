Home

Michael B. Fanta December 7, 1951 - June 18, 2019 Mike Fanta of Gig Harbor, WA was born in Jamestown, ND to Ken Fanta and Virginia Newbury Fanta, who predecease him. He passed away peacefully in his sleep of natural causes. Mike graduated from Mt. Tahoma high school. His careers included carpet installer and home remodeling. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Karly, and his adored sons; Clark, Brent and Curtis, and his wife Angeline. Mike requested no service. Celebration of life will be held Sat., July 13th, 1 to 4pm at the Gig Harbor Golf Club, 6909 Artondale Dr NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98335.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 1, 2019
