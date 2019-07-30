Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Balsam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Balsam

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Balsam Obituary
Michael Balsam Mike passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home June 12th. Mike had always been a man of passion. His main passion now had been his gardens but Mike was an avid skier, golfer, loved volleyball, travel and his many friends. He is survived by his son, Nick Balsam, and daughter Katlyn Balsam,both of Tacoma. Also surviving are his father, Fred Balsam and sister, Shellie Balsam of Billings and his brother, Scott Balsam of Lacey. Preceding him were his long time partner, Sharon Cross, his mother, Bobbe Balsam and his two brothers, Chuck and Wref Balsam. There will be no services.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.