Michael Balsam Mike passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home June 12th. Mike had always been a man of passion. His main passion now had been his gardens but Mike was an avid skier, golfer, loved volleyball, travel and his many friends. He is survived by his son, Nick Balsam, and daughter Katlyn Balsam,both of Tacoma. Also surviving are his father, Fred Balsam and sister, Shellie Balsam of Billings and his brother, Scott Balsam of Lacey. Preceding him were his long time partner, Sharon Cross, his mother, Bobbe Balsam and his two brothers, Chuck and Wref Balsam. There will be no services.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 30, 2019