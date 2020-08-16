1/1
Michael Courtney
Michael Courtney Mike was born July 1st, 1929 in Seattle, WA to Lawrence G. Courtney and Margaret A. McHugh. He passed away peacefully the night of Aug. 3rd, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was survived by his wife, Marilyn of 68yrs, son Christopher, daughters, Michelle and Cynthia, Grandsons Corey (Karine), Casey (Cassie) and Keith Mish, and Great grandson Tucker Mish. Mike worked for Cloverleaf Dairy in Sumner, WA where he met and later married his wife Marilyn Bickel on Oct. 4, 1952. Shortly after that, he went to work for the Kraft Foods Co. where he was employed in Sales Management for 35 yrs. During those years Kraft moved the family to Missoula, MT, Anchorage, AK, back to Seattle then to San Francisco, on to San Diego, Salt Lake City and back to Seattle as the Northwest Area Sales Manager. Mikes hobbies were tennis, golf and meeting new people. He was a member of St. Vincent Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. The family wish to thank the CHI Franciscan Hospice for all their guidance and tender care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 16, 2020.
