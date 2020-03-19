Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Cummings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Cummings

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Cummings Obituary
Michael Cummings Mike was born on 1/13/1945 to Esther L. Cummings in Bend, Oregon. He was raised in Seattle and Federal Way area. He graduated from Federal Way high school. He married Jerri Ames and then they had two daughters. He worked for Boeing for 40 years. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Federal Way and Milton fire departments for over 40 years. He enjoyed collecting old Fords with his best friend John. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother Esther. He is survived by his loving wife Jerri of 54 years, his daughters Michele and Tammy (James Paul). His brothers Dennis and Thomas. Brother in-laws John (Linda), Jeff and Joe (Sheri) Ames. Grandchildren Roy, Andrew, Matt and Samatha. Three great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, aunt and uncles. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Seattle Children Hospital.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -