Michael Cummings Mike was born on 1/13/1945 to Esther L. Cummings in Bend, Oregon. He was raised in Seattle and Federal Way area. He graduated from Federal Way high school. He married Jerri Ames and then they had two daughters. He worked for Boeing for 40 years. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Federal Way and Milton fire departments for over 40 years. He enjoyed collecting old Fords with his best friend John. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother Esther. He is survived by his loving wife Jerri of 54 years, his daughters Michele and Tammy (James Paul). His brothers Dennis and Thomas. Brother in-laws John (Linda), Jeff and Joe (Sheri) Ames. Grandchildren Roy, Andrew, Matt and Samatha. Three great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, aunt and uncles. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Seattle Children Hospital.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 19, 2020