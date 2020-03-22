|
Michael Frank Keim Michael "Mike" Keim, age 79, passed away of natural causes at the Goodman Home in Gig Harbor, WA on February 24. Mike was born in Davenport, Iowa the youngest son of Veith and August Keim. He graduated from Davenport High School in 1958 and soon after joined the US Air Force. Mike was known for his love of athletics his entire life. He umpired in two world fastpitch softball tournaments, was the Tournament Director of the 1980 Men's World Fastpitch Softball Tournament in Tacoma, WA and is a member of the Seattle Metro Softball Hall of Fame. He was a big fan of Pacific Lutheran University and their football program. For 32 years he was employed at the Boeing Company as a procurement vice president. Mike will be lovingly remembered by his wife Joanne Keim of Captain Cook, HI, son Judson (Sari), grandchildren Kalen and Jace, brother Robert, sister Debra (Lee), 3 nieces, 2 nephews and many others including his former wife, Mary Keim. His mother, father and brother Carl, all of Davenport, preceded him in death. There will be a military honor burial service conducted at 11:00am April 3, 2020 at Tahoma National Cemetery Kent, WA. For condolences please go to: www.havenrest.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 22, 2020