Michael G. Rebar If you didn't know Michael G. Rebar, you missed knowing one of the good guys. After a fight with lung cancer Mike passed peace-fully surrounded by friends & family on January 19, 2019, he was 84. The oldest of 5 children, he was born to Michael and Elizabeth Rebar. Mike spoke fondly of his formative Portland Avenue years often referring to childhood friends he came to know there and maintained those connections his whole life. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1952 and soon after joined the Navy serving as a Hospital Corpsman, stationed in San Diego. Mike proudly served on the Tacoma Fire De-partment for 25 years retiring in 1984 as a Captain. The love of his life was Sharon Lea Templeton, they were married in 1961 and remained a beautiful fun, family loving couple until her passing last June. Together, they enjoyed Seahawk Sun-days, Mariner games, travel-ing, golf tournaments, car trips, and spending time at a certain Vashon Island water-front cabin. Many times, they could have won the Grand-parents of the year award! Never missing a sporting or school event they devoted their retirement years to supporting their grandchild-ren. Often Mike could be heard supplying helpful ad-vice from the grandstands to baseball umpires around the Northwest. Besides his loving wife, Mike was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law Jim & Pat Rebar. He is survived by his siblings Donna & (Dennis) DeBruler, George & (Sue) Rebar, David & (Gaye) Rebar, son Chris & (Kerri) Rebar, daughter Shawn & (Michael) Robinson and four beloved grandchildren Lexie & Michael Rebar, Colton & Chloe Robinson. There will be a private service held at the Tahoma National Cemetery. A Cele-bration of Life for friends and family will be held on Sat-urday, February 23rd at the Fire Fighters Hall at 1109 S. 50th St. in Tacoma from 1pm - 4pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Cascade Regional Blood Bank or the .

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 5, 2019