|
|
Michael Gilbert A Celebration of Life Services for SGM (R) Michael W. Gilbert will be held at 11AM on May 4, 2019 at The Pavilion, 190 W. Sentry Drive, Shelton, Washington. Lunch will be provided. Afterwards Mike's ashes will be scattered by members of the Kapowsin Sky Dive Club, 141 W. Airview Way, Shelton, WA. In remembrance of Mike's love for the Seahawks and the Mariner's please wear team gear if you have it, or an aloha shirt. There is no reason for black.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 30, 2019