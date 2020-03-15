Home

Michael Hanlon Michael John Hanlon from Bonney Lake passed away on Feb. 20, 2020. He fought a short but intense battle against colon cancer. He was born in 1954 and grew up in Concord, CA. Mike served 6 years in the US Air Force and flew C-130 cargo planes. He moved to Washington and worked at Boeing for 34 years, retiring in 2012 as a tooling inspector. Mike was a master mechanic and from childhood he could fix anything. He enjoyed his family, playing poker and pool. He was at peace with nature and loved animals but fishing was his specialty. Spending time at his property was his happy place where he hiked, fished and had a good laugh around a roaring campfire. He is survived by his wife Gail, sons James (Jacqueline) and Alex; granddaughters Sophie and Reagan; family dogs Oliver and Chloe; sisters Joanne South (Charles) and Maureen Zelnar (John), brother James (William), and numerous nieces and nephews. A private celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2020.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 15, 2020
