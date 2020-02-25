|
|
Michael Henderson Michael John Henderson passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Afton, Wyoming in a snowmobile accident. He was born August 5, 1960 in Tacoma, Washington to Gerald and Sharon (Ward). He graduated from Wilson High School in 1979. Mike began his lifelong career as a longshoreman at the Port of Tacoma with ILWU Local 23 in 1981. He was a veteran crane operator, among other things, which he became well known and respected for. He married the love of his life, Heidi Madden, in 1988 and together raised their children in Spanaway. He loved spending time with his family, the outdoors, road trips, snowmobiling, hunting, and fishing trips with his dad. He was a successful drag racer for years, and made many lasting friendships. Mike was a happy man, enjoyed life to the fullest, was loving and gentle, hardworking, humble, selfless and strong. Mike is survived by his loving wife Heidi, children Nick Madden, Jessica Horton (Andrew), and Cori Cruz (Rich), grandchildren Molly, Asher, Ryin and Richie, father and friend Jerry, sister Carie McNamee (Kenny), nieces and nephew Sarah, Kasey and Matthew, and was preceded in death by his mother Sharon in 2008. Mike will be greatly missed by his family, and many, many friends. We will carry his love in our hearts, and honor him for the rest of our lives. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Mike's memory, in honor of his mother, to the .
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 25, 2020