Michael J. Preston Michael J. Preston, 67, passed away unexpectedly on February 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital. He was born December 3, 1953 to James and Anna Preston in Tacoma, WA. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1972, and spent the next four years in the U.S. Navy. He loved spending time with his sons and grandchildren. He shared a love of fishing with his father and later with his sons. Mike took steel guitar lessons growing up, and became an accomplished musician, playing in bands and entertaining at various venues. The friends he made through music meant alot to him. He was a huge Seahawk fan, and before every game his favorite saying was "YA GOTTA BELIEVE". Mike is survived by: his Mother Anna, Sons Michael Jr., Matthew, Step-son Stan. Grandchildren: Lillyan, Julia, Braden, Sisters: Susan Pike, Nancy Wood (Jerry), Peggy Myers (Dennis), niece, nephew, and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his Father and Nephew. Mike will be greatly missed by his family and many many friends. We will carry his love in our hearts, and honor him for the rest of our lives. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 3, 2020