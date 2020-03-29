|
Michael Jeffrey Pfander Michael Jeffrey Pfander, born 03 Sept 1971 - and passed into his loving Heavenly Father's arms 22 Feb 2020. Michael was a loving and caring son, brother, cousin, uncle and friend. He proudly served in the US Navy Reserves serving in both Iraq and Afghanistan. He left behind, parents Milo and Gwen, sister, Kimberley Baltadonis, 2 Children, Ryan and Caroline, cousins, nieces and many, many friends. A memorial service is planned for June 2020.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 29, 2020