Michael John Richardson 06/04/1952 ~ 06/16/2019 Michael John Richardson was born in Vancouver, WA on June 4, 1952 to Gilbert & Dorothy Richardson. He went home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2019, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Jeannie, daughter Brandy, son Bradley, grandsons Brandon and Austin, extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:00 at his home. Please see the full obituary at www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 22, 2019