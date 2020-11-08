Michael Justice

January 1, 1955 - October 20, 2020

Lakewood, Washington - Michael L. Justice passed away on October 20, 2020 in Lakewood, WA. MIke was born on January 1, 1955 in Roswell, NM.

MIke was born into a military family and moved to several different military bases until his father retired from the Army in Lakewood in 1967 where Mike lived the remainder of his life.

Mike graduated from Lakes High School class of 1973 where he excelled in track. After high school he attended Ft. Steilacoom Community College studying law enforcement. Mike joined the Tacoma Police Dept in 1979 where he worked until retirement in 2008. He worked in several units including Motorcycles (Harvey the Talking Motorcycle), K9 with his dog Rommel and retired as a Detective.

Mike (Mikey) had a boy's charm that could light up any room. He was a member of the Eagles, Elks and Moose organizations and loved supporting their charities.

Mikey lived life with passion giving 100% to whatever his interest was at the time until he got bored and moved on (LOL). Some of those passions included deep frying turkeys, cooking in general, making snow cones, gardening, watching spaghetti westerns, all things Irish and collecting cookbooks, knives, coins, clocks and flashlights. He also loved long walks, road trips, Reno, San Francisco and especially the condo in Long Beach WA. He was a diehard Seahawks fan. He loved cars (Corvettes, Mustangs and Jaguars) He loved supporting QVC and Amazon where he would purchase tools and kitchen things.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Trudy, brothers Robert and Lawrence, Sister in Law Lori. Mike is survived by his wife Stacey, 22 years, sisters Kathie Yenulis (Glenn) of Hubert, NC, Penny Justice of Tacoma, WA , Bobbi Patent (Phil) of Summerlin, NV, brother David Justice of Fircrest, WA, numerous nieces and nephews and his much loved cats Bela, Chloe and MIckey.

Though Mike has not expressed it vocally, family and friends were dear to his heart.

In Lieu of Flowers please make contributions to Franciscan Hospice, Tacoma Humane Society or Food4Kids in Long Beach WA. A celebration of life will be held when it is safe to gather.





