Michael K. Bailey Michael K Bailey born 6-11-1942 in Ballard WA has passed away at 77 on 5-08-2020. Michael loving son of Virgil and Keith Bailey, brother of Miriam Durham and brother in-law of Bill Durham died at his home in Tacoma WA after a brief illness. Mike was among the first class to graduate from Wilson High School in Tacoma. After graduation he attended Tacoma Community College. He served time in the Air Force. He enjoyed his work and colleagues at Boeing. Mike was a very loving person and was instrumental in the care of his parents. We will miss the presence of Mikes kind soul. Internment will be at Mt.View in Lakewood WA. Under current social distancing guidelines no service is planned at this time. Memories of Mike may be shared online at MountainViews website. Donations can be made to the American Heart Association on Mike's behalf. RIP my brother, my friend we shall meet again---

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 24, 2020.
