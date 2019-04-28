|
Michael Kirk Best On April 17, the Northwest lost one of its BEST. Michael was born in 1936 in Mount Vernon, raised in Silverdale, and graduated 1953 from Central Kitsap HS. He graduated UW with honors in Chemistry and Forestry. After college he served in the Navy, moved to Tacoma to raise his family, and retired from Reichhold Chemical as Regional VP. He was an Eagle Scout, Red Cross board member, Rotary and Yacht Club member. He loved his family, traveling the world and boating. Michael was known for his humor, Grandpa jokes and love of ice cream, especially if it was yours! Michael is survived by siblings Joan, Philip (Karen), Robert (Chris); wife Jean; ex-wife Joan; children Rachel (Hank), Robin, David (LaTisha), Amy; step-children Jon (May), Jodi (Vicente) and 8 grandchildren. A private service will be held. Donation consideration: The Red Cross or Dementia Research.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 28, 2019