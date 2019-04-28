|
Michael Hart Mike passed away peaceful surrounded by his family on April 23. He was born on October 22, 1939 in Tacoma to Frank and Lois Hart. Mike is preceded in death by his Daughter Maureen (David) and survived by his loving wife Grace and his children Kelly (Ted), Mike Jr. (Tiffany) and Sean (Laura) and dog, Ranger. Mike also had nine grandchildren (Ryan, Lindsay, Garrett, Emma, Catherine, Katelyn, Bennett, Bailey and Brighton). Mike and Grace were married on June 29th, 1963 in Tacoma. Mike also owned and operated Tacoma Truss Systems from 1977 to 2013. He spent his entire life completely devoted to his family and friends. Funeral services will be held at St. Charles Catholic Church on May 6th at 11:00 am. A Rosary will also be held at Gaffney Funeral Home on May 5th.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 28, 2019