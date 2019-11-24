|
Micheal (Mike) Leigh Parker Sr. Was born on May 23, 1947 in Des Moines, Washington. He was the youngest of four siblings to Elmer (Chuck) and Mary Ellen Parker. At a young age, Mike showed interest in the political landscape and joined the Young Democrats Society. As the saying goes, the cream rises to the top and at the age of 26, he took office as the youngest State Legislature on record and on January 9, 1978 at only 30 years old, he was sworn into office as the youngest Mayor the City of Tacoma has ever had. By passing the $7 million bond to save the Point Defiance Zoo from inevitable closure to casting the vision for a City Icon and 'doing the deal' to build and design the Tacoma Dome while also hosting the Presidential visit of Jimmy Carter which put Tacoma 'on the map', Mike is known as the visionary behind modern Tacoma, the man who laid the groundwork for the City that we enjoy today. Following Mike's departure from politics, he entered the private sector and became a successful Broadcasting Entrepreneur with investments in Broadcasting Towers, Television Programming and TV Stations that spanned several continents. His contributions to the Broadcasting Industry were vast during an era of radical change and growth. Mike had a heart for everyone to be educated. He always said, "it's the one thing that no one can ever take away from you, and it's the one thing that can change your life." Out of this passion, he created an organization to help children living in around the city dumps of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico making a lasting difference in countless lives for generations to come. A Memorial Service and celebration of his life will be held in Mike's honor at the University of Puget Sound Kilworth Memorial Chapel, 3410 N 18th St, Tacoma, WA 98416 at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019. A reception will follow at the Point Defiance Pagoda and Park. Mike passed away on October 26, 2019 from natural causes surrounded by those he loved. He is survived by his wife Maria, children Micheal Parker Jr., Sarah Cain, Jeffrey Parker, Dianna Arroyo, Sara Acfalle, David Parker and seven grandchildren.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 24, 2019