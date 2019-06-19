Michael Leon Swenson (1944-2019) Michael Leon Swenson passed away on June 10, 2019. Born in Camp Blanding, FL to Henry and Carolyn Swenson, they moved to Renton, WA where Mike met Stacia; they married at The Hitching Post in Coeur d'Alene, ID and settled in Kent, WA where they raised four children. Mike loved motorcycles, camping, and fishing with friends and family, alternating time between ocean and mountains in the Pacific Northwest. Mike earned certification as an electrical technician and master welder; he also achieved Journeyman Mechanic in the IAMAW. Mike worked at N.C. Machinery and its parent companies; his contributions included designing and building the hydraulic arm lift for logging equipment, and giant scoop bucket for construction. He retired as Field Service Supervisor after nearly 40 years with the company. Mike was a picker before it was popular, and loved fixing and selling mechanical items of all kinds. He loved garage sales, and was delighted to discover Craigslist, where he could find even more great deals. However, most important to him was his family and faith. Mike is survived by wife Stacia; daughters Kimn (Russ) Gollnick, Stacy (Landon) Johnson, Merri Swenson Lundin, and son Michael (Roxann) Swenson. He is also survived by siblings Terry (Linda) Swenson and Susan (Lars) Lundin. He has 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A Remembrance Service will be held at Mt. Rainier Christian Center in Enumclaw on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 2:00pm. Send donations in Michael Swenson's name to , 22512 Gateway Center Dr., Clarksburg, MD 20871

