|
|
Michael Mayes With his family at his side, Michael Gordon Mayes, age 79 passed away on December 29, 2019, after a short battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. He was born on October 12, 1940, in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and moved to Tacoma at age 3. He graduated from Stadium High School, earned his B.A. from the University of Puget Sound and enjoyed a 45 year professional career in advertising and marketing. In February, 1967, Mike married Susan J. Mayes (Lundahl). They raised 3 sons and have always embodied the importance of family. Mike maintained strong ties with college buddies, fraternity brothers and a circle of close family friends. All will miss his lighthearted personality. Mike is survived by his wife, Sue; sons Jason (Kara), Christopher (Molly) and Spencer (Jennifer); 8 grandchildren: Carson, Colin, Andrew, Sam, Ellie, Tyler, Brooke and Jack; as well as brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Mike was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Peggy and his brother Phillip. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at University Place Presbyterian Church, 8101 27th St. W., University Place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Please visit www.TuellMcKee.com for full obituary and on-line condolences.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 12, 2020