Michael Mitchell On Saturday, July 20, 2019, Michael George Mitchell, a true craftsman, passed away at age 63. Mike was born June 2, 1956 in Tacoma, WA to John and Darlene Mitchell. He married Paula Jankanish September 30, 1977. They raised two children, Shelli and Ryan. Mike was a hard-working glazier and dedicated owner of Viking Glass Company for 29 years with his wife Paula and best friend, Keith Greenley. He found peace in working with his hands and seemed most comfortable when he was able to bring his creativity and expertise to the glass industry. He had a mechanical talent and a yearning to be busy, whether in creating or fixing. He loved his dogs, enjoyed working in his yard, and cherished his fall hunting trips with his dad John and his brother Mark. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his self-satisfying grin, and his love and commitment to his family and friends. Mike was preceded in death by his Father, John Mitchell. His memory lives on through his wife, Paula, his children Shelli and Ryan, his chocolate lab Chip, his mother Darlene, his brother Mark, his son-in-law Andy and his two granddaughters, Juniper and Holland. His memorial will be held September 14th at 1:00PM at the Tacoma Elks Lodge 174.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 4, 2019