Mike Cornelius Dec. 14, 1957 - Nov. 4, 2019 Mike (Michael Ray) Cornelius. He leaves his: mother Rosella Baker; daughter Alicia Hunt [Marshall]; grandchildren Ronan, Eloise, and Aubrey; siblings Samantha Wallace, Paul Cornelius [Ann], Deena Kaelin [Bernie], and Mona Cornelius. He is preceded in death by his: son Jack Cornelius; father Dean Cornelius; brother Douglas Cornelius; cousin Martin Henry. He liked to fish, golf, do yard work, and work on cars. A Memorial Service will be held Nov. 23 at 1pm at Christ Community Baptist Church, 8016 176th ST E, 98375.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 19, 2019