Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christ Community Baptist Chr
8016 176th St E
Puyallup, WA 98375
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ Community Baptist Church
8016 176th ST E
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Cornelius
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Ray "Mike" Cornelius


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Ray "Mike" Cornelius Obituary
Mike Cornelius Dec. 14, 1957 - Nov. 4, 2019 Mike (Michael Ray) Cornelius. He leaves his: mother Rosella Baker; daughter Alicia Hunt [Marshall]; grandchildren Ronan, Eloise, and Aubrey; siblings Samantha Wallace, Paul Cornelius [Ann], Deena Kaelin [Bernie], and Mona Cornelius. He is preceded in death by his: son Jack Cornelius; father Dean Cornelius; brother Douglas Cornelius; cousin Martin Henry. He liked to fish, golf, do yard work, and work on cars. A Memorial Service will be held Nov. 23 at 1pm at Christ Community Baptist Church, 8016 176th ST E, 98375.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -