Michael Royal Tebb Michael Royal Tebb, affectionately known as "M-M-Mike", a resident of Independence, passed away on January 29, 2020 at the age of 75. Michael was born on October 9, 1944 in Tacoma, Washington to Neal and Helen Tebb. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the St. Patrick Catholic Church Building Fund: St. Patrick's Catholic Church 1275 E Street Independence, OR 97351 stpatrickindependence.org/ Michael's life will be celebrated on Saturday, August 22 at the Tebb home. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Ellensburg, Washington. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at FarnstromMortuary.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 12, 2020