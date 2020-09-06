Michael S. Jones January 16, 1960 August 25, 2020 Mike was born January 16, 1960 in Tacoma, Washington to Larry D and Mary K Jones. He grew up on South Hill in Puyallup, WA and graduated from Roger's High School, class of 1978. Mike began working at St. Regis Pulp and Paper Mill in 1980 and he remained at the mill until his retirement as a load operator in March of 2017. Mike is survived by his mother Mary "Kay" Jones-Lloyd of Puyallup, sisters Wendy Jones of Bellingham and Jennifer (Kerry) Bateman of Sumner, nephews Bryce (Hannah) Bateman and Neil Bateman, niece Katie Bateman, and great-niece June. Mike was a big man with a big heart that he often hid; he gave his time to help good friends and family and performed random acts of kindness for those he was around. He will be missed by those whose lives he touched. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no services at this time. Anyone who wishes to recognize Mike is encouraged to make a donation to the John Wayne Cancer Institute (www.jwci.org
) or Hospice. Love you Mike, "okay bye"