|
|
Michael Truitt Michael Truitt passed away August 20, 2019 at the age of 52. After graduation from Foss High School, he enlisted in the Navy. Upon completion of his tour he moved back to Tacoma where he worked in the hospitality industry. He was preceded in death by partner Debi Amon, parents Betty Truitt, Alfred Truitt and neice Kaley Levenseller. He will be forever missed by children Taylor Truitt, Austin Amon, Kolbi & Silas Nilsen. Family Allison, Mike and JT Levenseller, Jordan, Taylor and Emery Ard, Celeste Truitt, Jacob and Zachary Clarke. His infectious laugh and kind spirit will forever be in our hearts.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 27, 2019