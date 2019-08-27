Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Truitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Truitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Truitt Obituary
Michael Truitt Michael Truitt passed away August 20, 2019 at the age of 52. After graduation from Foss High School, he enlisted in the Navy. Upon completion of his tour he moved back to Tacoma where he worked in the hospitality industry. He was preceded in death by partner Debi Amon, parents Betty Truitt, Alfred Truitt and neice Kaley Levenseller. He will be forever missed by children Taylor Truitt, Austin Amon, Kolbi & Silas Nilsen. Family Allison, Mike and JT Levenseller, Jordan, Taylor and Emery Ard, Celeste Truitt, Jacob and Zachary Clarke. His infectious laugh and kind spirit will forever be in our hearts.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.