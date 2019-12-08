|
|
Michael Vailencour Sept. 27, 1993 - Nov. 12, 2019 On Tuesday, November 12, 2019, our beloved Michael John Vailencour passed away at the age of 26. He is lovingly remembered by his wife, two beautiful young daughters, a large extended family and many loyal friends. Michael was born to Margaret Ann Vailencour on September 27th, 1993. He grew up in Washington State and graduated with Honors from Spanaway Lake High School, June 2011. In January 2012, he enlisted into the United States Army. Two years later, on December 16, 2013, Michael married the love of his life, Breanna while stationed in Hawaii. A few years later he became the proud father to Ava Michelle, 3 years old, and Leia Rey, born October 2019. During his seven years of service to his country, Michael served in various places around the world and was recognized with many awards and decorations. Throughout his life, Michael remained a loyal and loving husband and father. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his mother and sisters; Jessica, Christina, Michelle and Gabrielle. He will always be remembered for his dedication to family and country, his intelligence, strong work ethic, his passion for "all things cars", loyalty to the Seahawks, and the humor and laughter he brought to those around him. He will forever be missed by all his family, friends, and many of his brothers and sisters in Arms. Michael's funeral will be held on December 12th, 2019 at the Edline-Yahn & Covington Funeral Chapel in Kent, WA at 11 am. He will be laid to rest at the Tahoma National Cemetery with military honors at 1:15 pm. A light reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the USO Northwest. We will carry your memories with us - you are forever in our hearts. Love you 3000.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 8, 2019