Michael Healy Sr. Michael peacefully died three days before his 86th birthday. He was born to William and Nella Healy in Washougal WA. and had two brothers, William and Robert. He loved sports, food, wine, his various hobbies but most of all his family and friends. He served diligently in the US Navy then earned his under-graduate and Masters de-gree in Social Work event-ually retiring as the Adminis-trator of DSHS. His sense of humor and generosity will be missed by all who love him-He joins his sons Paul and Michael Healy Jr. and step-son Mike Beason all whom preceed him in death. For family who is survived, funeral arrangements and additional information please see edwardsmemorial.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 20, 2019