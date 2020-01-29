|
Michael Wilson Michael "Mike" Dean Wilson, 61, of Puyallup, Washington, passed away unexpectedly in his home on January 23, 2020. Mike will be remembered as the most generous, warm, and happy-go-lucky person his family and friends had ever known, as well as a father-figure to many. He loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, and especially family gatherings. He touched many lives and was the life of the party, always making sure not one person was ever forgotten or left out. Mike was born to Sam Wilson and Judy Royne, August 20, 1958, in Tacoma, Wa, He graduated from Lakes High School in 1977. Mike is survived by his two children, Krystal Wilson and Shannen Wilson, grandson Logan Berry, his mother Judy Royne and father Sam Wilson, brothers Robert and Dennis Wilson, nephew Kyle Wilson, niece Jami Wilson and many others who loved him dearly. A celebration of Mike's life will be held on February 2nd at 1pm in the Aspen Chapel at the Mountain View Funeral Home in Lakewood, WA 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW Lakewood, WA 98499.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 29, 2020