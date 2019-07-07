Michael Wog Michael Earl Wog of Hoodsport, WA passed away at home surrounded by his family June 15, 2019. He was born to Earl and Audrey Wog September 19, 1952. Mike graduated from Mount Rainier High School in Des Moines, WA and attended Highline Community College. He met his wife Kim Cassidy in 1972. They were married for 45 years and raised two children, Kerri and Michael Earl II in Lake Tapps, WA. Mike retired from Waste Management at the age of 52 and relocated to the Lake Cushman Golf Course where he kept himself busy with the cabin remodel, playing endless rounds of golf, garage sales and campfires. Mike had a deep love of family and his friendship was genuine. Mike was preceded in death by his father Earl Wog, mother Audrey Wog, and brother Steven Wog. He is survived by his wife Kim Wog, daughter Kerri Marcordes (Ian), son Michael Wog II, three beautiful grandchildren, Stella, Vivian and Leo Marcordes, sister Heidi Svensson and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Lake Cushman Fire Hall, 240 N Standstill Dr S, Hoodsport, WA on July 13, 2019 from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 7, 2019