Michelle Curran Michelle Anne Curran, 69, passed into the arms of our creator on 2/16 at 10:05 PM at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, WA. At her side were her husband Don and son Ben. Michelle, born 10/15/49 in Vallejo, CA the only child of William and Jeanne McClelland. She is survived by her husband, Don, son's Donovan and Ben Read, step children Kristopher and Michelle Curran, 3 grand and 5 step grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Michelle was employed by the US Navy at PSNS and NUWES in Kitsap County. She was the founder and president of Vitalady, Inc. providing support, infor-mation and encouragement to those having and seeking bariatric (weight loss) surgery. In lieu of flowers, it is requested you donate to Cascade Animal Protection Shelter, Sumner, WA or other not for profit animal shelter in her name. A memorial service will be held at Hill Funeral Home 217 E Pioneer Puyallup, WA 98372 (253) 845-1172 on Monday 2/25 at 2:00.

