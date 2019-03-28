Michelle Johnson It is with great sadness that the family of Michelle Johnson (59), announces her sudden passing on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was born on October 9, 1959 in East Chicago, Indiana. Michelle graduated High School from East Chicago Roosevelt in 1977. Shortly after graduation, she joined the United States Army in May 1978 and served until May 1981. Michelle was predeceased by her father Mitchell Johnson Sr, mother, Marion Johnson and brother Eric Johnson. Is survived by sisters, Gina Biddings, Alicia Dunbar, Bridgett Johnson, and Latricia Johnson; brothers, Mitchell Johnson Jr and Andre Johnson. Her beloved Aunt Ann Jackson, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Michelle will be lovingly remembered by her family. For more than twenty years, Michelle, had the awesome responsibility of working at the Veterans Hospital in Tacoma and Seattle. Her work ethic was beyond reproach and she helped to fulfill President's Lincoln's promise; "To care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphans" by serving and honoring the men and women who are America's veterans. President Lincoln words have stood the test of time, and stand today as a solemn reminder of the VA's commitment to care for those injured in our nation's defense and families of those who paid the ultimate price in its service. Michelle was well respected among colleagues, family, friends and loved ones. Her smile, intelligence, and sense of humor will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Michelle's life will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing one hour prior at Mountain View Funeral Home, (Garden Chapel), 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Interment will follow at Tahoma National Cemetery.

