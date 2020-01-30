|
|
Michelle K. Bowdish Michelle was born June 16, 1971 and, after a courageous battle with cancer, she went home to her Heavenly Father on January 25, 2020. She was raised in Puyallup, WA and was a proud 1989 graduate of Rogers High School (go RAMS). Without question, if you were to ask her in what way she was most blessed, she would tell you her children, Bailey and Nathan Bowdish. She never missed a game of t-ball, softball, soccer or volleyball along with dance lessons and recitals. She was the go-to Mom for science fair projects! She had a heart for helping both people and animals in need. She prepared many meals to be shared with the hungry at the Puyallup Armory. Her heart's desire was to open a meal program on south hill, but her time ran out before that could happen. Michelle is survived by her parents, Susan (Russ) Clary and Joe (Judy) Carnaggio, daughter Bailey Bowdish, son Nathan Bowdish, brothers Frank (Caitlin) Myers, Patrick (Laura) Clary, sisters Kim (Brandi) Myers-Shank, Melanie (Brian) Day and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss her dearly. Funeral services will be held January 31st at noon at All Saints Catholic Church, 503 - 3rd St. SW, Puyallup. There will be a lunch reception immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to All Saints Parish Food Bank, 206 - 6th Ave. SW, Puyallup, WA 98372 or Sunny Skys Animal Rescue, 1102 E. Main, Puyallup, WA 98372 in Michelle's name.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 30, 2020