Michiyo Brazell 9/10/1928 - 7/26/2019 Michiyo Brazell, 90, of Tacoma, WA passed away quietly Friday, July 26, 2019. Born September 10, 1928 in Fukuoka, Japan, Michiyo was the only daughter in a family of four. Michiyo was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years CW4 (Ret.) James C. Brazell, her parents, three brothers, and a grandson. A beloved wife, mother, and friend, Michiyo touched the lives of many. She is survived by two daughters, Rose (Puyallup) and Linda (Utah), son James, Jr. (Tacoma), three grandsons, a granddaughter, two great-grandsons, and one great-granddaughter. A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Fir Lane Memorial Park, 924 East 176th Street, Spanaway, WA at 1 p.m. Reception to follow on site. Donations to , 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 () on behalf of Michiyo Brazell preferred.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 31, 2019