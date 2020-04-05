|
Mieko Takano Martinez Mieko Takano Martinez, passed away on March 17, 2020 after a brief hospitalization. She was 91 years old. Mieko was born on March 23, 1928 in Sapporo, Japan on the island of Hokkaido. She was preceded in death by her parents and four older siblings. Mieko married Cleto Martinez on May 20, 1953 in Japan while he was serving in the U.S. Army. Shortly after, they moved to the U.S. to begin their life as a military family traveling around the U.S. and Germany. Together they raised five children. In 1968, they moved to Tacoma, WA and made that their final destination. Mieko kept busy working alongside Cleto as they purchased and managed multiple properties close to home. She was often found busy at her desk, taking care of all the accounts related to property ownership. She often felt that she lived a long life because she always had something to do. Mieko maintained her strong faith through her membership with the Japanese Community Church of Tacoma. The church also kept her connected to friends, her primary language and culture. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Cleto, and children, Frances (Bill) Ostruske, George (Bev) Martinez, Teresa (Dave) Fiorini, Ted (Karen) Martinez and Leon Martinez.; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by those who were fortunate to get to know her and her passing leaves a void in the lives of those she leaves behind. A celebration of her life will be held at a later time. For more information on the celebration, her life and to leave remembrances, please see https://www.mountainviewtacoma.com/obituaries/Mieko-Martinez/ In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations be made to the Japanese Community Church of Tacoma, 12213 Pacific Avenue South, Tacoma WA 98444.
