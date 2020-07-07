Mikal Aziz Muntaqim Batin 7/25/1953 - 7/2/2020 Mikal Aziz Muntaqim Batin, the oldest of four children, born Steven Michael Hopkins in St. Louis, Missouri on July 25, 1953, lost his long fight with pancreatic cancer. His grounded faith began when he was a young boy and endured through numerous life adventures. Mikal returned to Tacoma and became an active member of the Good Hope Church of God in Christ. He gave a new meaning to the word "believing." He encouraged people of all ages to believe in themselves and he was a mentor to many children. Mikal is survived by his sisters, Calvinara M Christenbury and Barbara A Hopkins; one aunt; two uncles; three nieces; two nephews; one great-niece; two great-nephews and a host of friends and relatives. Mikal is preceded in death by his mother, Barbara J Hopkins; his father, Calvin C Hopkins; and his brother, Jimmy L Hopkins. "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Matthew 11:28



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store