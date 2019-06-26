|
|
Mike Ross Akins Mike Ross Akins of Tacoma, Washington passed away June 20, 2019 at the age of 59. Mike is survived by his loving wife, Jane Akins of 36 years; parents, Ben Akins and Carole Powell; siblings, Brenda Sandstrom and Brad Powell. Mike is lovingly remembered by his son, Michael Rumsey and daughters, Sara Rankin, Jennifer Otero and Katey Short. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Dylan, Emily, Isabella, Eliana and Lillian. Celebration of Life will be held June 29, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at 2115 121st St. E., Tacoma, WA 98445.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 26, 2019