Mike Turner

December 15, 1952 - September 19, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - Michael (Mike) Timothy Turner, 67, passed away in Tacoma, Washington on September 19, 2020. Mike was born in Kankakee, IL on December 15, 1952 to Robert and June Turner. He will be deeply missed by his many family and friends.

He attended and graduated from Lakes High School, and eventually settled in the beautiful town of Gig Harbor, WA where he raised his children.

Michael was a Maritime Officer at ARCO Marine where he served as a 2nd Mate. Over the last 10+ years he worked as a Manager at the Port of Tacoma. As a ship's officer, he never lost his love of the sea, and he would often admire the stars, which he used to guide him in his early years on the ships.

He was best known for his love of his family, whom he cherished. Mike's adoration for his Grandchildren, Aiden and Landon can't be measured with words. Also known for his gift of gab, Mike never met a stranger, and he was always willing to help those in need.

Mike's favorite pastime was tennis, a sport he adopted in the last decade of life. The game gave him much joy. He treasured his time spent competing with his team at Kitsap Tennis and Athletic Club. Mike loved sports and was a fervent University of Washington Huskies fan. He and his best friend Al Hendren spent many years attending basketball and football games. Those who knew him would attest that his love of Jazz which he shared with his son Kyle, gave him much joy as well.

Mike was an active father for his two children, Breanna and Kyle. He coached their sports, volunteered as an umpire for Gig Harbor Little League, and was always there to catch a wave or play a game with his children during their formative years. If ever they needed anything, he would be there, day or night to lend a hand.

Michael T. Turner is preceded in death by his Mother June Cook, and Father Robert Turner.

Survived by his two children, daughter Breanna (Brett) Ballman and son Kyle, along with precious Grandchildren Aiden and Landon Ballman. Mike's family includes his brother Bob (Colette) Turner, sister Tammy (Blaine) Anderson, sister Laura (Andrew) Lee Billings, brother Randy Turner, brother Terry (Deanna) Cook, Stepbrother Bob (Sharon) Cook, Stepsister Cathy Fleck, Stepbrother Johnnie Cook, and Stepsister Clara, along with numerous nieces and nephews.





