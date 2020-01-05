|
|
Mildred H. Harris Millie Harris passed away on December 26, 2019. She was born on April 15, 1921 in rural farm country near Antelope, Montana. She was the daughter of James and Ethyl Glover. Mrs. Harris left the farm homestead when she was just13 in order to attend school in nearby Plentywood, MT. While attending school, she lived and worked for a family in Plentywood. She graduated from Plentywood High School in 1938 and subsequently attended teachers college in Dillon, MT, Upon graduation she taught in several rural schools. She married William J. (Bud) Harris of Butte MT, in 1940. Bud joined the Army Air Corp during WWII and during their military career Bud and Millie lived in many bases throughout the U.S. as well as overseas locations in Japan and England. After Bud retired from the Air Force he and Millie lived briefly in FL and then moved to University Place, WA. During their marriage, Millie was a devoted housewife and loving mother to her three children. She was always a cheerful and outgoing person, full of fun and good humor. She was an excellent cook and loved to bake goodies for her three sons. Millie enjoyed playing cards, watching judge shows on TV, and visiting with her neighbors. Millie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years in 2001; her father, James Glover; her mother, Ethyl Glover; her brothers Humphrey and Dean Glover (Jerry), and sister Jean Cox. Surviving are her three sons, William J. Harris (Carolyn), Warren L. Harris (Barb) and Duane L. Harris (Judy): her six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her sister, Norma Lee. A private family service will be at a future date.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 5, 2020